LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

