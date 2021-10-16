Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

Get Midwest alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDWT opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. Midwest has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midwest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Midwest by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Midwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midwest (MDWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.