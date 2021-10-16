SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 69,954 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 142,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 239,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,833,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.00 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

