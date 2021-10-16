EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $104.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $99.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

EOG Resources stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $93.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $4,673,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 45,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

