Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. ProPetro posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.30.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after acquiring an additional 261,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after buying an additional 157,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 380,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 142.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after buying an additional 2,829,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $38,304,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

