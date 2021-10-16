Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Sells $23,160.60 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 25,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $23,160.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ABEO opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
