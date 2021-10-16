Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Sells $23,160.60 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 25,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $23,160.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 890,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,137,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

