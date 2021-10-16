$47.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $47.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.51 billion and the lowest is $47.02 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $43.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $211.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.44 billion to $214.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $224.30 billion to $230.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $452.39 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.03. The stock has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

