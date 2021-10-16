Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Purchases $31,200.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,677 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $95,418.15.

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $95,798.60.

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

REPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

