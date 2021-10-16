SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $6,800,000.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

HQY opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,315.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,682 shares of company stock worth $2,181,072. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

