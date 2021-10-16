Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Unitil in the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 72.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTL opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $701.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

