MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $150.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.