Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.