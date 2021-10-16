easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $705.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.67.

EJTTF stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.06. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

