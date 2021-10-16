easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $705.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.67.

EJTTF stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.06. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

