Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Dundee Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 24.80%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

