Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLPBY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,144.00.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

