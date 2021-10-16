HSBC Lowers BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTGOF. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.50.

BTGOF stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

