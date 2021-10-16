Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 3,553 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $733.42 million, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.