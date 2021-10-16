Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $114,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,454,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 82,564 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,848,000 after purchasing an additional 304,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

