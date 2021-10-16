Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $337,240.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $174.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CorVel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

