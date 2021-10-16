State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 24,612 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $9.75 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $527.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

