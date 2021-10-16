State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,615 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.