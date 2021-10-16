State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 43,332 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 579,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after buying an additional 44,483 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.