State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,703 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.08 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

