Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) were up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.92 and last traded at $56.69. Approximately 785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 397,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at $27,742,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,455,181. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

