WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.41.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.
