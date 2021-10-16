WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000.

