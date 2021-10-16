Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 56,498 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCV. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $48,692,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth about $18,186,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth about $2,014,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

