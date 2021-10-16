Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares rose 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $45.86. Approximately 2,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 447,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

VERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.