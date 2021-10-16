Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

