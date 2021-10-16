JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Neutral

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

GRBK opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

