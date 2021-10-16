KeyCorp Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $202.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $192.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $190.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

