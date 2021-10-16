Susquehanna Bancshares Trims The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Price to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
Shares of WU stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
