Susquehanna Bancshares Trims The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Price to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

