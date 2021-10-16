Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUG. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.2500002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

