First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL opened at $28.64 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

