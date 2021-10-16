VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CSF opened at $62.04 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.