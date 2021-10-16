Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CYRN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.44. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a negative return on equity of 103.67%.

In related news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 62.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 512,399 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 423.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.