State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524,157 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth $22,947,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $14,547,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $7,594,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

NYSE:AYX opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.