State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,134 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $18,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 546,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $6,253,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

TSEM stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

