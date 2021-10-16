Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 32,995 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 160.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Lemonade worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $65.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.