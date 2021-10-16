Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Independent Bank worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Independent Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

