Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $108.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $111.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

