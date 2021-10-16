Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

