Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 1,400 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 million and a P/E ratio of -34.64. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Global by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Global by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.