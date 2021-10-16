Insider Selling: Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director Sells $53,062.24 in Stock

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $53,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $3.01 on Friday. Biotricity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTCY shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

