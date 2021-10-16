Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Acquires 50,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,093,200.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

PNE stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$279.80 million and a P/E ratio of -15.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNE shares. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

