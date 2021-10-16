Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

HZNOF opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

