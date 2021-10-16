Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

GLPEY opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

