Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$166.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.38.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.53 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie bought 44,600 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$60,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,451,880.45. Insiders have bought a total of 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $97,350 over the last three months.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

