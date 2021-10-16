Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion and a PE ratio of -57.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $153.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

