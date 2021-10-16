$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

