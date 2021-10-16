Private Advisor Group LLC Has $906,000 Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

BIZD opened at $17.39 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

